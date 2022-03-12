Ipswich and Portsmouth unable to find breakthrough at Portman Road

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Ipswich and Portsmouth traded blows but neither were able to find the vital breakthrough as the two in-form play-off hopefuls had to settle for a 0-0 draw at Portman Road.

Town were the first to threaten when Conor Chaplin fired past Gavin Bazunu’s left-hand post but the home side suffered a setback in the build up which resulted in skipper Sam Morsy being substituted 10 minutes later.

Portsmouth responded and Aiden O’Brien twice came close in quick succession. His first effort went over the bar from inside the six-yard box and seconds later his shot from outside the penalty area went wide.

Bazunu came to the rescue for Pompey when he parried a shot behind from Kayden Jackson, who was injured and replaced by Macauley Bonne at the break as Ipswich lost another player.

Both sides continued to create chances after the interval with Sean Raggett glancing a header onto the roof of the net from Connor Ogilvie’s cross, while at the other end Tyreeq Bakinson fired straight at Bazunu.

Bersant Celina also had an opportunity for the hosts while Bakinson saw his header hit the side netting as the game remained goalless.

Ipswich had the ball in the Portsmouth net from close range through Bonne but the effort was ruled out for offside as the game drew to a close.