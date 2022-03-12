Ryan Colclough stars as Altrincham thump Eastleigh

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Ryan Colclough stars as Altrincham thump Eastleigh

By Press Association
March 12 2022, 5.37pm
Ryan Colclough scored a double for Altrincham (Martin Rickett/PA)
Ryan Colclough scored twice to help Altrincham hammer Eastleigh 4-0 at the J. Davidson Stadium.

The hosts took the lead in the 25th minute thanks to a Colclough penalty after he was brought down by Andrew Boyce inside the area.

Altrincham got their second just four minutes later and Colclough this time turned creator when he set up Jordan Hulme, who coolly finished.

The home side had another two minutes after half-time and Colclough grabbed his second of the afternoon when he took advantage of a defensive error and slotted home to make it 3-0.

The Robins added a fourth in the 57th minute after Dan Mooney finished nicely past Eastleigh goalkeeper Joe McDonnell.

