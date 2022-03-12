Rob Street opens Newport account in win at Stevenage

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Rob Street scored his first Newport goal as the Exiles turned on the style in the second half to record a vital 2-0 Sky Bet League Two win at Stevenage.

On-loan striker Street, whose only previous goal was for Crystal Palace Under-23s, broke the deadlock after 48 minutes.

The play-off chasing visitors won 5-0 in the reverse fixture in James Rowberry’s first home game in charge of County.

This time they had to settle for just two goals but still ensured relegation-threatened Stevenage are now winless in eight games.

Ryan Haynes made the points safe 20 minutes from time, striking a fine long-distance effort for his second goal of the campaign.

The win lifts Newport to third in the table, just one point adrift of second-placed Northampton.

Stevenage have collected only three points from a possible 24 and this latest defeat, coupled with Barrow’s 0-0 draw at Rochdale, drops Paul Tisdale’s side to third bottom, three points above the drop zone.