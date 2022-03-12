Harry Darling nets late equaliser as MK Dons draw against promotion rivals Wigan

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Harry Darling’s late equaliser earned MK Dons a 1-1 draw with Wigan as the two League One promotion rivals shared the spoils at Stadium MK.

After a goalless first half, second-placed Wigan took the lead through Tom Naylor after 58 minutes before Darling struck back two minutes from time to rescue a point for the hosts.

Neither side was able to break the deadlock in the first half, although the Dons came close to scoring the opening goal through Daniel Harvie’s header in the 11th minute.

Will Keane provided a response for the visitors, with his 20-yard effort denied by Conor Coventry, but it remained all square going into the half-time interval.

Wigan increased the pressure after the restart and they broke the deadlock just before the hour-mark when Tom Pearce’s deflected strike fell to Naylor, who finished calmly to make it 1-0.

Dons struggled to build momentum but Scott Twine’s corner with two minutes to go provided Darling with the chance to rise highest and nod home from six yards to the hosts’ relief.

The result keeps Liam Manning’s hosts third in the standings, level on points with their opponents and four behind leaders Rotherham.