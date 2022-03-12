Gareth Ainsworth sees attributes of leaders and takes the point

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Gareth Ainsworth sees attributes of leaders and takes the point

By Press Association
March 12 2022, 6.05pm
Wycombe Wanderers manager Gareth Ainsworth gives a thumbs up after the draw with Rotherham (PA)
Wycombe Wanderers manager Gareth Ainsworth gives a thumbs up after the draw with Rotherham (PA)

Wycombe manager Gareth Ainsworth praised Rotherham’s defending after their miserly backline shut his team out in the 0-0 Sky Bet League One draw  at Adams Park.

The Chairboys had the better of the play over 90 minutes, but the Millers showed just why they have only conceded five goals on the road in League One all season as a meeting between these two finished goalless for the second time in the campaign.

The draw suited Rotherham more, as they remained four points clear at the top, but Wycombe’s play-off hopes are no longer in their own hands, with them now three points adrift of the top six.

Ainsworth said: “That’s what league leaders do and that’s why they’re at the top of the league because they are very tough to break down.

“They go forward well, but not today. I thought we really dampened any attacks and didn’t face any serious shots on goal, whereas I thought we were the aggressors.

“We had the chances, the fans were great – they got behind us – and hopefully we can recreate that sort of performance on Tuesday night against Fleetwood.

“Those two defeats [last month] and the draws killed us and it’s another draw today, but you’ll probably take that one after looking at the fixture this morning.

“We’ve got the likes of Sheffield Wednesday and Portsmouth to play, but then we also have teams who are scrapping for their lives.

“We’ve got to make sure that we are absolutely consistent.”

Wycombe had a couple of good chances early on, with Josh Vickers beating away Jason McCarthy’s effort from a tricky angle, before Sam Vokes flicked a close-range header over the bar.

Rotherham did not threaten too often but their top scorer Michael Smith did force Chairboys goalkeeper David Stockdale to tip his header over.

Vokes then poked a big opportunity wide right at the end of the first half, with the best chance of a poor second half coming when Anthony Stewart headed Daryl Horgan’s cross into the side-netting.

Rotherham boss Paul Warne said: “I thought first half we were good and I thought we created really good chances.

“It’s often the case when you don’t take your chances that you might not get anymore and we didn’t really create enough second half.

“But if you’d offered me a point beforehand, would I have taken it, and a clean sheet? Yeah, possibly.

“Would I like us to play better? Obviously, I would but considering on the back of the Wednesday night [at Hartlepool], we got back at one o’clock Thursday morning, I think the lads put a real shift in.

“I’m really proud of them and that one point might be the one point that makes the difference at the end of the season.”

