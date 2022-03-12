Raith Rovers halt winless run with victory at Queen of the South By Press Association March 12 2022, 6.05pm Raith Rovers won at Palmerston Park (Jeff Holmes/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Raith Rovers ended their 11-game winless streak in the cinch Championship as they edged a 1-0 win over Queen of the South at Palmerston Park. The visitors headed into the game under pressure to turn their ailing season around on the back of last week’s dismal 4-0 defeat to Ayr. And a messy 21st-minute effort from Matej Poplatnik proved enough for the visitors to halt their slide away from promotion contention. The relegation-threatened hosts struggled to make a breakthrough in a scrappy game, with Willie Gibson coming closest when his second-half free-kick was tipped away by Jamie MacDonald. The result leaves Raith just a point behind fourth-placed Inverness, while Queen of the South’s second straight loss leaves them six adrift of eighth-placed Hamilton. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from The Courier Can Raith Rovers prevail in clash with Ramsdens Cup-winning boss Grant Murray? Raith Rovers v Queen of the South ticket prices confirmed as under-12s go FREE for SPFL Trust Trophy final Final Fife derby date revealed as Raith Rovers’ SPFL Trust Trophy final forces Dunfermline switch Dario Zanatta update as Raith Rovers sweat over ankle injury