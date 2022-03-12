Jamie Barjonas scores twice as leaders Kelty Hearts beat Albion Rovers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Jamie Barjonas scores twice as leaders Kelty Hearts beat Albion Rovers

By Press Association
March 12 2022, 6.15pm
Jamie Barjonas starred for Kelty Hearts (Jeff Holmes/PA)
Jamie Barjonas scored twice as cinch League Two leaders Kelty Hearts consolidated their place at the top of the table with a 3-1 win over Albion Rovers.

Leading scorer Nathan Austin gave the hosts a flying start at New Central Park when he slotted home his 17th league goal inside the opening minute.

Midfielder Barjonas doubled the lead in the 36th minute before Callum Wilson got Rovers back in it on the hour.

Barjonas, though, struck a second with six minutes left to settle matters.

Annan kept up the chase with a 2-1 home win over Elgin, with a brace from Tommy Goss.

Frontman Goss put Annan ahead a minute into the second half, with Kane Hester (55) equalising for City.

Goss, though, made sure of all three points when he headed in his second from a corner with 10 minutes to go.

Third-placed Forfar lost ground after a 1-0 home defeat by Stirling, with Akeel Francis’ first-half goal proving the difference at Station Park.

It finished goalless between Stenhousemuir and Edinburgh City at Ochilview Park, where the visitors had midfielder James Farrell sent off for a professional foul after only 16 minutes.

Stranraer sit sixth after beating bottom club Cowdenbeath 3-0.

The Blues took control through goals from Sean Burns and Craig Ross inside the opening 17 minutes, with Paul Woods adding a third midway through the second half.

