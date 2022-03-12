Andy Crosby heaps praise on Port Vale goal-hero Ben Garrity

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Andy Crosby heaps praise on Port Vale goal-hero Ben Garrity

By Press Association
March 12 2022, 6.19pm
Andy Crosby was impressed by Ben Garrity’s display (Mike Egerton/PA)
Andy Crosby was full of praise for Ben Garrity after the midfielder’s brace helped Port Vale to a thumping 4-1 win at home to Crawley.

The visitors took an early lead through Nathan Smith’s own goal but Garrity scored his ninth and 10th of the season, either side of David Worrall’s strike, with Connor Hall sealing the win late on.

And Crosby, taking charge with manager Darrell Clarke on compassionate leave, insisted Garrity – who came up through non-League football – has more to come before the season’s end.

“I think Ben is an incredible example of someone whose journey has been slightly different,” said the Valiants’ assistant manager. “He’s not come through the system from a young age, he’s had to fight and scrap for everything he’s got and he does what he does every single day.

“He does whatever he can to try to improve and he should be an inspiration to the group. He’s got 10 goals already and I think there’s more in him. I think his game has developed and grown.

“He has obvious attributes in terms of his energy but that would maybe be a sleight on him because he’s got more than that. He’s really grown and developed and I’m delighted for him.

“We had spoken about making a fast start but that didn’t quite happen for a number of reasons. They got a goal that could have really deflated the group and the stadium but we got back on the front foot and I’m delighted with how the rest of the first half went and in the second half we were very, very good.”

While Crosby was purring at their emphatic win, Crawley boss John Yems was left fuming, having suffered a heavy defeat and significant injuries.

And, after raging at his players’ performances he had special criticism for referee Ross Joyce for his refusal to stop the game for a head injury to Owen Gallacher.

“I feel really sorry for the fans that came up here,” Yems blasted. “Elementary mistakes have cost us goals and, worse than that, we’ve had another three injuries today.

“I’m so shocked that you can leave a player laying in the penalty box, when he’s been knocked out, it’s absolutely ridiculous. That hasn’t cost us the game, it didn’t help us, but it’s not good enough.

“I feel sorry for Tom Nichols, Kwesi (Appiah), Jake (Hessenthaler) and Tony Craig, who has fractured his collarbone.

“I feel really sorry for the lads that were trying but, most importantly I feel sorry for the fans. Don’t give up the faith, though, because we have players to come back – and quite a few to go out by the looks of it.

“I’ve just spoken to the referee about it, they sit there smiling and say they are totally in agreement but, take the result out of it, he could have swallowed his tongue or anything, the lad was sparked out. It’s ridiculous.

“We didn’t have a lot of defenders today, to be quite honest, but we are down to the bare bones and people think it’s just me moaning, but that’s where we are.”

