Swindon boss Ben Garner criticises Oldham’s overly-physical style

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Swindon boss Ben Garner criticises Oldham’s overly-physical style

By Press Association
March 12 2022, 6.21pm
Ben Garner (PA)
Ben Garner (PA)

Ben Garner criticised Oldham for being overly physical as Dion Conroy’s late headed goal earned Swindon a 1-0 victory over the 10-man Latics.

Five yellow cards in the first half summarised the tactics of Oldham boss John Sheridan as the match remained goalless at half-time.

Five minutes of stoppage time handed Swindon a lifeline as Oldham’s Jordan Clark was sent off for a second bookable offence for a foul on Mandela Egbo and captain Dion Conroy rose highest at the back post to earn Swindon a hard-fought victory.

Swindon head coach Garner said: “We always hope it does come. We were the team pushing and trying to force it.

“We showed great character to keep pushing and we kept trying to play. I know we scored late on but we thoroughly deserved the three points.

“Their goalkeeper played very well, but it was an overly-physical game in my opinion.

“I thought there were some bad tackles in the first half and we were fortunate not to come away with another injury off the back of those.

“In terms of our control it was the best we’ve played in a long time, we just didn’t spark enough in the final third.

“That ability to unlock a defence or find a finish is the hardest part of the game.

“We got into positions regularly and had some really good bits of play that we didn’t make count. When a team sits you take that extra second rather than doing things quick.”

Chances were few and far between for either side during a lacklustre first half as both teams rarely looked like scoring.

Speculative efforts from range failed to test either keeper with Swindon dominating possession but failing to break down a staunch opposition defence, whilst Oldham enjoyed few touches in Swindon’s half with Dylan Bahamboula providing the rare bright spark.

Oldham boss Sheridan said: “We are down to concede again with almost the last kick of the game.

“We should not be giving a silly foul away that’s what’s caused it. We should never give a cheap foul away in that silly area at that time of the game.

“Yeah, but we make silly fouls and decisions and so a lot of is probably our fault.

“Now it’s very frustrating at times, I’ve had a little go at them but it’s not time to be hard the game is gone now.

“They are a good footballing side. We defended well at times but our ability on the ball is poor.

“There were one or two little chances we did have when we did want to try and open them up.

“ It’s not about me pushing the players. I think they’ve got to push each other more. But we’re very short on bodies now.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier