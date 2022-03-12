Graeme Lee: Hartlepool lacked energy in goalless stalemate

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Graeme Lee: Hartlepool lacked energy in goalless stalemate

By Press Association
March 12 2022, 6.39pm
Graeme Lee had been hoping for a positive response to their midweek defeat (Will Matthews/PA)
Graeme Lee had been hoping for a positive response to their midweek defeat (Will Matthews/PA)

Hartlepool manager Graeme Lee admitted his side “lacked energy” as they drew 0-0 at home to Leyton Orient.

Neither side could break the deadlock, with Orient’s Ruel Sotirou and Pools forward Joe White having the best chances of the game.

Lee saw his side lose to League One Rotherham on penalties in the semi-finals of the EFL Trophy on Wednesday night after drawing 2-2 in normal time, and he was disappointed he did not get a reaction.

He said: “It was flat. Flat all over. I’m disappointed because it was an opportunity today, I thought, we had two home games on the bounce where we could go and get six points on the board and see where the season takes us.

“You look at Wednesday night, it was a worry going into the game – am I going to get the reaction or am I going to get a disappointed reaction from that performance and the disappointment from the result.

“I was hoping our team were going to reflect on what they had put in on Wednesday night and try and go again, because of the atmosphere and everything about it.

“I was looking for a response in the sense of – forget the disappointment of Wednesday – let’s go again, but unfortunately I got the other side that I worried about.

“We just lacked energy, we lacked drive, we were reactive instead of anticipative of things. We didn’t pick the second ball up, didn’t hurt them enough, didn’t create enough, it was one of those performances where it wasn’t an enjoyable game to watch.

“You take the point, but if you perform and don’t create enough chances you make sure the other team don’t score, so we’ll take the point, but it’s not a performance we enjoyed.”

New Leyton Orient boss Richie Wellens felt he saw “a massive improvement” in his side, despite the draw extending Orient’s winless run to 14 games.

Wellens, who was appointed manager on Wednesday, admitted he would have taken a point against Hartlepool beforehand.

He said: “I’ve watched them (Leyton Orient) obviously over the last couple of weeks and there was a massive improvement, a lot more calmness to us.

“We’ve come away from home to a team who have not lost in a long time here and Graeme’s got them playing really, really well. He took a team who is heading to the Championship to a draw on Wednesday, so they are a really good outfit here.

“I think the first 30 minutes they couldn’t get out of their own half.

“My only criticism was that we need to score in that moment because we had some really good opportunities. We’ve seen little patterns of play that we want to work on, but a clean sheet is obviously really good.

“If you were offering me that beforehand after two days’ training and a long journey up, I would have taken it.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier