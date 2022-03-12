Karl Robinson says Oxford ‘absolutely ecstatic’ after win over Shrewsbury

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Karl Robinson says Oxford ‘absolutely ecstatic’ after win over Shrewsbury

By Press Association
March 12 2022, 6.49pm
Karl Robinson’s Oxford left it late (Nigel French/PA)
Karl Robinson’s Oxford left it late (Nigel French/PA)

Karl Robinson hailed his Oxford players after their late 2-1 win at Shrewsbury.

The U’s kept up their promotion push with an impressive fifth win in six games.

Goal machine Matty Taylor opened the scoring with his 21st goal of the season, before Ryan Bowman levelled with his first strike since Boxing Day.

But Cameron Brannagan won it from the spot with eight minutes to go.

Three Oxford players were struck down with Covid within 48 hours of the game.

And Robinson said: “This was a fantastic win, this game was a real worry for me. We had to perform.

“It takes us to 68 points with eight games to go – it’s a really strong position but we’ve not done anything yet.

“My players are a bit under the weather in there. There are a few sniffles and colds as you can imagine.

“They put everything into the game and what a wonderful win.

“Rotherham came here and drew, Sheffield Wednesday got beat here because of the energy of the opposition.

“We rode our luck at times but that’s part of football, we’re absolutely ecstatic in the dressing room.

“It’s a brilliant win and we’re absolutely over the moon.

“We certainly would have settled for a point. It’s a tough place to come.

“But it’s great to keep the momentum up. Cameron’s taken it well, there was a lot of pressure.”

Steve Cotterill’s side have won just one of their last 12 games.

And the boss said: “It’s a tough one to take.

“It won’t be just me who thinks we should have got more from the game.

“I think we should have at least gone in at half-time all square.

“We didn’t play as well in the first half as we did in the second half.

“I think if we’d have put a performance akin to the second half in the first half then I think we’d have won the game.

“We just didn’t do it in the first half. I think there was a stronger wind out there than it appears and maybe that had a part in it.

“We did enough to win the game in the second half, let alone draw it. So to lose it is bitterly disappointing.

“The lads put in a fantastic shift like they always do so it’s hard for them.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier