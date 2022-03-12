Bradford rewarded for hard work in Forest Green win, says Mark Hughes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Bradford rewarded for hard work in Forest Green win, says Mark Hughes

By Press Association
March 12 2022, 6.59pm
Mark Hughes led his team to victory over Forest Green (Simon Galloway/PA)
Mark Hughes led his team to victory over Forest Green (Simon Galloway/PA)

Mark Hughes was delighted after Callum Cooke and Andy Cook served up his first victory as Bradford boss against 10-man league leaders Forest Green, winning 2-0.

Midfielder Cooke opened the scoring in the 64th minute for the visitors when he drilled in a shot from the edge of the box for his third goal of the season.

Defender Udoka Godwin-Malife picked up a second yellow card in the 77th minute, but Forest Green goalkeeper Luke McGee was caught out as they pressed for a late leveller.

McGee went up for a 95th-minute corner, but City striker Cook raced upfield to slot his 11th of the campaign into an empty net.

Former Wales manager Hughes watched City end their five game losing streak in his third game in charge following the sacking of Derek Adams and said: “That was a reward for the last two weeks of effort the players have put in.

“I was really pleased with the performance and it’s a great three points for us against the league leaders.

“The first goal was hugely important. It gave us a huge lift and we managed to see out the game quite comfortably.

“When Forest Green went down to 10 men it didn’t make too much of a difference as they still threw bodies forward.

“It was important that we got something from the game after last week when we deserved something but came away with nothing.

“This is huge for us in terms of morale and confidence. We came to the league leaders and deserved to win. We have a number of games now before the end of the season to build momentum.

“It was a long trek to get here and so I’d like to think it was worth the supporters’ while.”

Forest Green are still eight points clear at the top following a winless run of six games and manager Rob Edwards said: “You’re always going to have spells like this, but the lads are still confident and believe in themselves. We’re in a bit of a bad moment, but now is the time to stick together.

“I never complain when we lose a game because there are reasons why and the reason today was because we didn’t take our chances and they defended very, very well.

“When you can’t get the ball over the line at one end, then you have to make sure you don’t let it over the line at the other end and we didn’t do that.

“I’m bitterly disappointed. We were really up for it and I think the lads showed that the way they started the game.

“To concede the first goal was a knock and to go down to 10 men was a severe blow.

“The two bookings Udoka got were a little harsh, but there’s not much we can do about it.

“Tough people and tough characters in bad times find ways of bouncing back.

“I don’t see it as a confidence issue. There was a little quality lacking in the final third, but that’s not a confidence thing.

“We’ve got 11 huge games left and a lot of leaders in that dressing room.”

