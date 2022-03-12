Blackpool had to suffer for victory over Swansea, claims Neil Critchley

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Blackpool had to suffer for victory over Swansea, claims Neil Critchley

By Press Association
March 12 2022, 7.17pm
Neil Critchley led Blackpool to victory over Swansea (Martin Rickett/PA)
Blackpool manager Neil Critchley said his players had to sacrifice their egos and suffer without the ball in a narrow 1-0 win over Swansea at Bloomfield Road.

Gary Madine’s fourth-minute header was enough to give the Seasiders a third league win in a row, and a fifth in six home games.

Blackpool are 12th, moving within six points of sixth-placed Luton, and Critchley said that despite their opponents having 77 per cent possession, his side were comfortable.

“Swansea can make teams suffer by keeping the ball, but (the players) are good at suffering!” said Critchley.

“You have to put your ego aside when you play against Swansea because you know they’re going to have a lot of the ball.

“Our squad have humility, they work for each other, and you can see that in abundance – I wouldn’t want to play against them.”

An organised Tangerine defence frustrated the Welsh side, who dominated the ball throughout the 90 minutes, but Critchley insisted the scoreline was a fair reflection.

He added: “I love watching Swansea play, they’re fantastic – the way they play is very brave.

“They’re the best in the league at keeping the ball, the stats prove that.

“But it’s about scoring goals and winning games and you can do that in a whole host of different ways – I don’t think they can grumble about the scoreline.”

After Madine took advantage of slack marking from a corner early on, Blackpool looked for a second goal but only needed one to extend their unbeaten run over Swansea to nine games, a streak that stretches back to April 2006.

Despite dominating possession, the Swans failed to create many chances during the game, and they remain in 16th place after registering only one shot on target.

The Tangerines had the better of the chances in the match, with Josh Bowler missing two glorious opportunities to double their lead and Charlie Kirk seeing a first-half effort well saved by visiting keeper Andy Fisher.

Regardless, Swansea manager Russell Martin was proud of his players for the way they played, despite missing the finishing touch in front of goal.

He said: “We were great in the first half, really dominant, (although) we didn’t create enough.

“A little bit of ruthlessness and quality in the final third was all that was lacking today, but over the last four games our performance level has been really good.

“I really enjoyed today, it’s a sign of where we want to get to, of where we want to be next season.”

Martin was pleased to bring deadline-day signing Nathanael Ogbeta off the bench for his first appearance since his move from Shrewsbury, as well as giving minutes to academy youngster Cameron Congreve, who signed his first professional contract two days ago.

He said: “Congreve deserved his chance; he’s shown his quality in the brief time he had on the pitch.

“We had a lot of young men playing, they just need to keep growing and growing but, at the same time, they have to earn the right to play.

“They’re getting better and better all the time; the older ones are helping them – they are the players who will be a huge part of what we’re doing (going forward).”

