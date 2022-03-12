Raducanu celebrates her opening win at Indian Wells – Saturday’s sporting social By Press Association March 12 2022, 7.25pm Emma Raducanu won her opener (Mark J. Terrill/AP) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media. Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from March 12. Football Gary Neville gave his opinion on Marcus Rashford’s situation at Manchester United. Rashford1. A failure for United’s football department if he leaves2. A very poor look for MR if he can’t get his form right to break into this team3. MR/Team would be naive if they think his off-pitch voice will carry without the MU badgeLose/Lose if he goes. Sort it out!— Gary Neville (@GNev2) March 12, 2022 Happy birthday to Allan Saint-Maximin. Happy birthday, @asaintmaximin! 🥳🎉🖤🤍 pic.twitter.com/QU7HerGASu— Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) March 12, 2022 Tennis Emma Raducanu celebrated her opening win at Indian Wells. yippeeeeee first desert winn!!! 🏜🌵 pic.twitter.com/DqijDbeGuv— Emma Raducanu (@EmmaRaducanu) March 12, 2022 Cricket Kevin Pietersen enjoyed a touching moment shared by England’s Barmy Army. A M A Z I N G ❤️🤍❤️🤍❤️🤍 https://t.co/hZsJQKsHYE— Kevin Pietersen🦏 (@KP24) March 12, 2022 High praise for India’s women’s team came from Sachin Tendulkar. Terrific knocks by @mandhana_smriti & @ImHarmanpreet today. 👏They made batting look effortless!#INDvWI pic.twitter.com/Isx2mjYs9G— Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) March 12, 2022 Marnus Labuschagne saw the funny side of his run out against Pakistan. Yep.. fair to say that was no run 🤦🏼♂️ pic.twitter.com/geeJXcGBff— Marnus Labuschagne (@marnus3cricket) March 12, 2022 Rugby union Former boxer Barry McGuigan enjoyed Ireland’s win over England. What a game of rugby between England v Ireland at Twickenham, absolutely absorbing stuff #SixNationsRugby— Barry McGuigan (@ClonesCyclone) March 12, 2022 Heading home with five points in the bag! 💪#TeamOfUs | #ENGvIRE pic.twitter.com/O4QovvvfPy— Irish Rugby (@IrishRugby) March 12, 2022 Winter Paralympics Steve Arnold became a Paralympian. Today, the 24th member of the Beijing 2022 @ParalympicsGB team hit the start line.It's taken quite the journey but, finally, @stevearnold79 you are a Paralympian.🇬🇧🇬🇧🇬🇧 pic.twitter.com/Co0aCAXHk1— Phil Smith (@PhilSmith_BPA) March 12, 2022 The journey was over for Brett Wild. “I’ve lived the dream.” ⛷⛷End of an era as @BrettWild announces his retirement from Paralympic sport, returning to @RoyalNavy service.Thank you for everything, Brett. 🙌#Paralympics pic.twitter.com/TkWufeZNsJ— ParalympicsGB (@ParalympicsGB) March 12, 2022 Formula One Shot of the day? Sakhir test ends: the F1-75 goes into the season with 3.941 kilometres to its name➡️ https://t.co/6L6RRfjYXe#essereFerrari 🔴 #F1Testing pic.twitter.com/Zkn5h9o9gX— Scuderia Ferrari (@ScuderiaFerrari) March 12, 2022 Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from The Courier Emma Raducanu overcomes injury fears to win Indian Wells opener Chelsea greats reunite – Saturday’s sporting social Abraham celebrates, Rashford hard at it in the sun – Monday’s sporting social Australia and the Barmy Army bond over Sweet Caroline – Monday’s sporting social