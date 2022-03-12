Leah Galton’s brace helps Manchester United to victory over Reading

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Leah Galton’s double and a stunning strike from Alessia Russo helped Manchester United to a 3-1 victory over Reading in their Women’s Super League clash at the Select Car Leasing Stadium.

Galton opened the scoring for the Red Devils when she headed home Hannah Blundell’s cross but Reading equalised 11 minutes later when Deanne Rose coolly slotted home after they won possession high up the field.

United were not to be denied back-to-back wins, though, as Galton rounded goalkeeper Grace Moloney before tucking the ball home.

United made the game safe two minutes before half-time when Russo’s superb effort flew into the far corner just seconds after Ona Batlle’s effort appeared to cross the line after hitting the underside of the crossbar.

Anna Anvegard’s brace helped Everton to a third successive victory across all competitions as they edged out Leicester 3-2 at Walton Hall Park.

Leicester opened the scoring in the fifth minute when Jemma Purfield fired into the bottom corner from the edge of the box, but they were pegged back just after the half-hour mark as Toni Duggan rounded WSL debutant Sophie Harris before slotting in.

Everton went in front after 40 minutes when Anvegard capitalised on a defensive error, but City levelled things up again just before half-time when Sam Tierney nodded home from a Purfield free-kick.

Anvegard had her second and Everton’s third seven minutes after the break when a deflected pass fell in her path and she finished past Harris to earn the three points.