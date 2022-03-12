Robbie Neilson heaps praise on Hearts super-sub Aaron McEneff

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Robbie Neilson heaps praise on Hearts super-sub Aaron McEneff

By Press Association
March 12 2022, 10.43pm
Robbie Neilson was impressed by Aaron McEneff (tim Goode/PA)
Robbie Neilson was impressed by Aaron McEneff (tim Goode/PA)

Robbie Neilson hailed Aaron McEneff after the midfielder came off the bench to inspire Hearts to an absorbing Scottish Cup quarter-final victory over St Mirren.

Just 26 seconds after being introduced in the second half, the Irishman restored Hearts’ lead after Saints had fought back from two goals down. He then set up Ellis Simms for the fourth goal in the 4-2 victory.

McEneff has been restricted to just four substitute appearances since the turn of the year and manager Neilson was delighted with his match-winning impact.

He said: “Credit to Aaron because he’s not had the opportunities he’s probably deserved.

“But he trains well every day and it’s credit to him that when he does get a chance like tonight, he comes and changes the game for us.

“I’m delighted for him because he’s a great kid. He hasn’t had the opportunity his training has merited.”

Hearts stormed into a two-goal lead through Beni Baningime and Peter Haring before Eamonn Brophy pulled one back before the break.

Connor Ronan then struck a stunning drive from distance to level before Hearts finished the game strongly.

Neilson added: “It was a good reaction from us at 2-2. It was an unbelievable strike from Ronan.

“I was standing behind it and was delighted that he hit it from that angle. But I ended up clapping it because it was a sensational goal.

“It took that to get them equal to us. But we then made the change and we dominated after that. I felt we created more clear-cut chances.”

St Mirren manager Stephen Robinson admitted his team tired at the end of the game but was aggrieved they were not awarded a first-half penalty when Greg Kiltie was caught by Andy Halliday after getting a shot away.

Robinson said: “I think there was a penalty decision first half and when I see it back it’s quite blatant. But these are things you can’t control.

“I think we ran out of steam in the last 15 minutes, ran out of energy which is something we need to rectify.

“Ultimately, if you concede four goals you are going to lose the game but I’m not sure 4-2 tells the true story.

“We dominated large parts of the game with the ball and caused them lots of problems.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier