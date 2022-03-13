On This Day in 2010 – Jessica Ennis makes British history with gold in Doha

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Jessica Ennis became the first British woman to win world titles both indoors and outdoors after she claimed gold in the pentathlon in Doha on this day in 2010.

After triumphing at the 2009 World Championships seven months earlier, all eyes were on her as she attempted to back it up at the World Indoor Championships in Qatar.

The result was a new British, Commonwealth and Championship record score of 4,937 points to finish above rivals Nataliya Dobrynska, Hyleas Fountain and Tatyana Chernova.

Ennis, who would later change her surname to Ennis-Hill after marrying Andy Hill in 2013, won the 60-metre hurdles and high jump categories, taking second place in the long jump and 800m, to clinch a memorable victory.

She said: “It gives me confidence and the belief in myself that I’ve got the ability and I can take on great heptathletes and come out on top.”

Two years later and the Sheffield athlete would become Olympic champion at the London Games in 2012.

Another British and Commonwealth record score was recorded of 6,955 points with Ennis winning the 100m hurdles and 800m events.

More world success would occur in 2015 after she had missed the previous season due to the birth of her first child Reggie.

Gold in the heptathlon at the Beijing World Athletics Championship helped Ennis’ Olympic preparation but she could not defend her title and had to settle for silver at the 2016 Rio Games.

Two months later she announced her retirement and in 2017 she gave birth to her second child Olivia. She was made a Dame for services to athletics later that year.