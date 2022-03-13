Patrick Vieira sees no room for error from his players when champions visit

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Patrick Vieira sees no room for error from his players when champions visit

By Press Association
March 13 2022, 9.01am
Crystal Palace boss Patrick Vieira got the better of Manchester City in October (Martin Rickett/PA)
Crystal Palace boss Patrick Vieira got the better of Manchester City in October (Martin Rickett/PA)

Patrick Vieira has warned Crystal Palace they will need another 10 out of 10 display to stun Premier League leaders Manchester City for a second time on Monday.

The Eagles produced an excellent 2-0 win at the Etihad in October, one of only two league fixtures Pep Guardiola’s side have lost this season.

Since an opening-day defeat at Tottenham, City have triumphed in 11 of their 13 away games in the top flight to highlight the size of the task at hand for Palace’s young and exuberant side.

“When you play a team like City you have to be nine or 10 out of 10 because of the quality of their team,” Vieira said at a press conference on Thursday.

“Of course, you have some moments that have to go in your favour. You have to force those moments and do what it takes to allow ourselves to win.

“When defending we can’t afford to make mistakes because of the quality of the players they have around, because we will get punished straight away.

“The game we had at the Etihad was a good collective game and we’ll need to create this kind of performance again.”

Wilfried Zaha opened the scoring after only six minutes against City in October and Aymeric Laporte’s red card for a challenge on the Ivory Coast international prior to half-time further helped Palace’s cause.

Conor Gallagher wrapped up the victory in the 88th minute with Vieira’s side scoring from two of their three shots on target.

Manchester City v Crystal Palace – Premier League – Etihad Stadium
Conor Gallagher, left, scored Palace’s second goal at Manchester City (PA)

The former City midfielder and Under-23 boss hopes they can be similarly clinical on Monday night.

Vieira added: “It is a challenge. We will face I believe one of the best teams, if not the best team, in Europe.

“We know that the game that we had at the Etihad was a good collective game that we had and we will need to create this kind of performance again.

“We will have to be solid, working well together and it’s going to be about defending well as a team but at the same time creating those moments that will allow us to create chances and why not scoring goals? We know we are capable of doing that.”

Palace, who have lost only one of their last eight games, are set to remain without right-back Joel Ward due to a groin issue while Nathan Ferguson and James McArthur are still sidelined.

