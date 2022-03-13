Stephen Robinson hopes St Mirren fans can take encouragement despite defeat

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Stephen Robinson hopes St Mirren fans can take encouragement despite defeat

By Press Association
March 13 2022, 9.45am
St Mirren manager Stephen Robinson saw encouraging signs in the defeat to Hearts (Leila Coker/PA)
St Mirren manager Stephen Robinson saw encouraging signs in the defeat to Hearts (Leila Coker/PA)

St Mirren manager Stephen Robinson hopes the club’s fans can draw encouragement from Saturday’s Scottish Cup quarter-final defeat at Hearts.

The Buddies showed great character to draw level from going two goals down before finally losing 4-2.

Some 1,300 Saints fans made the journey to the capital for the televised clash and Robinson, who has now overseen five games since replacing Jim Goodwin, believes they are seeing progress under his stewardship.

He said: “The fans were superb, they have been. It costs a fortune to come and watch football and hopefully they are seeing the style of play we want to implement.

“We want to bring some new players in, not wholesale changes, and we need to get people like Eamonn Brophy fit.

“He was tired after 60 minutes but you leave him on because he might just nick that goal for you.

“We’ve got three games to go to the split and I’m confident we can get into the top six.

“If we get six points, maybe even four we give ourselves a chance.”

Hearts stormed into a two-goal lead with efforts from Beni Baningime and Peter Haring but Brophy pulled one back before the break.

Connor Ronan levelled with a stunning drive from distance before Hearts substitute Aaron McEneff found the net and then set up Ellis Simms for the fourth.

Robinson added: “We scored two wonder goals but we didn’t hold the 2-2 long enough and didn’t do our defensive duties right.

“We didn’t have that ownership of the game that would have allowed the crowd to get on top of them a little bit.”

Hearts currently sit third in the cinch Premiership are on course to claim European football but manager Robbie Neilson wants a good season to become a memorable one by delivering success.

He said: “So far, it’s been a good season. But that’s the key, so far.

“We still have a lot to do. We have to try and secure that third spot in the league.

“We’re in the hat for the semi-final so hopefully we get a good draw and can get through.

“I’ve got a good group here and for the injured players this gives them a carrot to try and get back – not just for Saturday but for a Scottish Cup semi-final.

“We’ve given the fans a chance to go to Hampden so hopefully we can take a massive crowd there and get through in the cup.”

