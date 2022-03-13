Family reunion makes England display extra special for Ireland’s Finlay Bealham

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Family reunion makes England display extra special for Ireland’s Finlay Bealham

By Press Association
March 13 2022, 11.39am
Finlay Bealham, fourth right, claimed Ireland’s final try at Twickenham (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Finlay Bealham, fourth right, claimed Ireland's final try at Twickenham (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Try-scorer Finlay Bealham admits Ireland’s win over England was an emotional occasion his family will never forget after being reunited with his parents for the first time in more than two years.

Australia-born prop Bealham came on for the final seven minutes of Saturday’s epic Guinness Six Nations clash and capped his cameo outing with a crucial score which secured his title-chasing side a bonus point.

Coronavirus restrictions have prevented the 30-year-old Connacht player returning to his homeland since the pandemic took hold.

His father was pictured in tears as the family embraced following the 32-15 Twickenham victory.

“It was brilliant to get on and unreal to score a try as well thanks to James Lowe’s really good carry,” said Bealham.

“It put me in a nice position to get over the line and it was a lovely try. It was just nice for me to be out there.

“I had my parents there, who I haven’t seen for the past two and a half years with Covid, so it was a really special day for the team and a really special day for me personally as well.

Finlay Bealham capped his Twickenham cameo with Ireland's fourth try
Finlay Bealham capped his Twickenham cameo with Ireland’s fourth try (David Davies/PA)

“I got to see them after the game in the crowd and it was a really emotional moment for us.

“Certainly this is a day that the Bealham family won’t forget.”

Ireland benefited from England lock Charlie Ewels being dismissed inside 82 seconds for a dangerous challenge on James Ryan.

But Andy Farrell’s men were pushed all the way by the depleted hosts before late scores from Jack Conan and Bealham broke the resistance, adding to first-half tries from Lowe and Hugo Keenan.

Ireland have collected bonus points in each of their four championship fixtures to keep themselves within touching distance of table-topping France.

They conclude the tournament against Scotland in Dublin, while Les Bleus host England, with Bealham predicting “fireworks” in Paris.

“That game’s going to be massive next weekend,” he said.

“We’ll be solely focused on our game and do everything we can to put out a really good performance and let the chips fall where they may.

“England are a quality team and France are a top-quality team, so there’s going to be fireworks in that game.

“Thankfully, throughout this tournament we’ve racked up a couple of bonus-point wins and then the losing bonus point and they’re very critical; going into the last game of the Six Nations those extra points add up.”

Ireland’s performance in south-west London was undermined by repeated struggles at the scrum.

England, who had wing Jack Nowell packing down at flanker following Ewels’ red card, dominated that department all afternoon.

“We take really big pride in our scrum and to give away four or five penalties at this level made it tough on the team,” said Bealham.

“We’ll have to analyse that especially well because Scotland have a really well-drilled scrum.

“We won’t have much time but we’ll have to make adjustments accordingly.”

