Rob Dickie strikes late on as QPR claim all three points to leapfrog Luton

Rob Dickie’s late goal saw QPR leapfrog play-off rivals Luton to move into fourth place in the Championship after a 2-1 victory at Kenilworth Road.

It had looked like the Hatters were well set to claim yet another home victory, Cameron Jerome giving the hosts a first-half lead, but Rangers hit back after the break, Andre Gray’s penalty and Dickie’s close-range flick sealing the victory.

Town had begun well, midfielder Allan Campbell trying his luck from range, David Marshall gathering low down to his right.

The Scottish midfielder was then released in the box by Jordan Clark’s flick, but off balance, could only slice wide.

Town were then forced into a change after 15 minutes, Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu suffering a knee injury, Henri Lansbury coming on.

The visitors threatened an opener, Moses Odubajo’s effort from outside the box drawing an unconvincing stop from James Shea.

Luton thought they had broken the deadlock after 25 minutes, Jordan Clark’s superb spin and through ball finished off expertly by Elijah Adebayo, but the striker had gone just too early and was flagged offside.

The hosts did take the lead though with 37 minutes gone when Jerome’s snapshot from 22 yards caught out Marshall, the Scottish international unable to keep it out despite getting a more than a decent hand to it.

Clark went close to a second, his two efforts charged down inside the area, as the visitors were lucky to start the second period with 11 men, Ilias Chair only seeing yellow when raising his hands to Tom Lockyer on the stroke of half-time.

Luton might have led 2-0 within seconds of the restart, Campbell picked out on the edge of the box, but his shot was too close to Marshall.

Mark Warburton’s side equalised after 55 minutes though when Kal Naismith slid in needlessly on Gray inside the area for a spot-kick that the former Luton striker coolly converted.

Town tried to hit back, Lockyer diverting his header wide from a deep James Bree corner, as full-back Amari’i Bell went close with 12 minutes left, blasting into the side-netting from 18 yards.

With seven minutes remaining, Naismith’s sliced clearance gave away a corner and Chris Willock’s delivery was flicked over the line by Dickie to put the visitors 2-1 in front.

Five minutes of stoppage time followed, but the Hatters never came close to what would have been a deserved equaliser, falling to a first home defeat since November 27.