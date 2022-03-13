Mark Warburton savours second-half fightback as QPR beat Luton

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Mark Warburton savours second-half fightback as QPR beat Luton

By Press Association
March 13 2022, 3.21pm
Mark Warburton saw his side turn the game – and their poor run of form – around (Jacques Feeney/PA)
QPR boss Mark Warburton praised his side’s second-half display as they came back from 1-0 down to beat play-off rivals Luton 2-1 at Kenilworth Road.

The Hatters had led through Cameron Jerome’s 37th-minute goal but a penalty from Andre Gray 10 minutes after the break and then Rob Dickie’s late winner saw Warburton’s men leapfrog their hosts and sit fourth.

He said: “It was three very important points for us.

“An excellent second-half performance – first half I thought we were hurried, didn’t get the ball down, thought the balance second half was much better, matched their physicality, a lot of balls won aerially, we stepped in and looked a good team second half.

“It was an important goal, a really important goal after being on a run of below-par form. We’ve had a massive dip and people have been writing us off, now we’re fourth in the table.

“They’re a very, very hard team to beat home and away, especially here, but you have to match them with their physicality and their pace and power and then you have to apply the gameplan and second half we got it right.

“It’s amazing how fickle some people are, some said we would be lucky to finish mid-table and it was doom and gloom, now everybody’s suddenly jumping around.

“There’s a lot of points to play for, 30 points in our case and teams above us have played more games, so don’t form an opinion on us too early.”

The visitors went close in the first period, Moses Odubajo denied by James Shea, before Elijah Adebayo’s goal for Luton was ruled out for offside.

Town went ahead on 37 minutes though, Jerome’s snapshot from 22 yards going through Rangers keeper David Marshall who should have done much better.

After the break, Allan Campbell’s effort was beaten away by Marshall and QPR levelled with 55 on the clock, Kal Naismith bringing down Gray who confidently tucked home the penalty.

Amari’i Bell blasted into the side netting before Rangers won it with seven minutes remaining, Dickie flicking Chris Willock’s corner in.

Frustrated Luton boss Nathan Jones said: “I feel low, I’ve got to be honest with you, the manner of it, just disappointed.

“The decisions to give them the goals were poor, I felt we were decent all afternoon, we were excellent first half and this is a tough one to take.

“These (QPR) have never got to play well to beat us, I don’t know what it is, because we have chance after chance against them away from home and we gift them the goals and then here exactly the same.

“Just stay on your feet, you don’t have to dive in, so I’m just disappointed with the goals, it’s killed me and I’m finding it hard to speak.

“We’ve been in the top six, should have been fourth today – if you just do the basics well enough you’re fourth in the league today which is the biggest over-achievement in history.

“I thought we were fine, we were excellent first half, came out second half and could have scored again but these have just never got to work hard to beat us and they beat us all the time.”

