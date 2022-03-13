Mark Wood unlikely to feature in second Test as England await elbow scan

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Mark Wood unlikely to feature in second Test as England await elbow scan

By Press Association
March 13 2022, 4.03pm
Mark Wood looks set to miss the second Test in Barbados (Jason O’Brien/PA)
Mark Wood looks set to miss the second Test in Barbados (Jason O’Brien/PA)

England’s interim coach Paul Collingwood rates Mark Wood as “unlikely” to be fit for the second Test against the West Indies but is optimistic about Ollie Robinson’s prospects.

After settling for a draw on a sleepy surface in Antigua the circus moves swiftly on to Barbados, where the series continues on Wednesday.

And for Collingwood, sifting through his bowling options is the first item on the agenda. Wood played a bit-part role at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, with an elbow injury forcing him out of the match after bowling just 17 overs.

Ollie Robinson (left) could be the man to replace Wood (right) in Bridgetown.
Ollie Robinson, left, could be the man to replace Mark Wood, right, in Bridgetown (Zac Goodwin/PA)

England will send the seamer for a scan but it seems fanciful to think they would risk him so soon and, given the nature of the problem, he could also be a doubt for the decider in Grenada later this month.

“He is sore. We are going to get to Barbados, have a look at him then and see what he is going to be like for the rest of the series,” said Collingwood.

“A scan is the sensible option, there is an impingement there so I’m sure we will have further investigations. But he’s not bowled in the second innings of the Test so you would say it is unlikely (he can play).”

With Saqib Mahmood and Matt Fisher already in the squad, England have decided against sending for additional cover but will be wary of the workloads being asked of their seamers.

  • First Test, Antigua: Match drawn
  • Second Test, Barbados: March 16-20
  • Third Test, Grenada: March 24-28

With Wood unable to carry his share Craig Overton sent down 42 overs in Antigua, Ben Stokes accelerated his recovery from a side strain to serve up 41 and Chris Woakes contributed 39. There will be tired legs and stiff bodies and none of the trio are expected to train at an optional session on Monday.

England would like to bring Robinson back in to freshen up their attack after he missed the first Test with back spasms and he is tracking in the right direction to make himself available.

“Ollie is looking pretty positive at the moment. His recovery has been excellent,” said Collingwood.

“The backroom staff have done a great job on Ollie, he’s bowled a couple of spells and is getting the ball through really well so that is looking really positive.”

As a player Collingwood captained England’s one-day and Twenty20 sides, but was breaking new ground last week as he helped Joe Root lead the red-ball team for the first time.

Following the ousting of Chris Silverwood, Graham Thorpe and Ashley Giles after the Ashes, he is the most senior figure left from the previous regime and looks a good bet to play a significant role in what comes next.

He refused to be drawn on his precise ambitions but was keen not to pigeon-hole himself as a limited-overs option. A good result in the Caribbean, where England have won just once in the last 53 years, would underline his claims neatly.

“I’m just trying to get through these next two games, I’m not thinking too far ahead,” he said.

Jofra Archer will join England's training sessions in Barbados.
Jofra Archer will join England’s training sessions in Barbados (Mike Hewitt/PA)

“When you get a response from the boys it really does give you a lot of heart and I’ve really enjoyed it from the moment I set foot in Antigua. Talking to the boys and the honesty sessions and where the team want to go…it does put a smile on your face to see the reaction and the attitude out on the field

“The simple fact is I haven’t got experience in either (coaching red or white-ball cricket), but if look at it that way you’ll never get a head coach role. We’ll wait and see.

“I’m focusing on Barbados and Grenada. It’s only three games but I want to take this team forward. Whoever I pass it on to, I want the team to be in a better place. That was the goal from the start.”

Jofra Archer will link up with the England squad in Barbados as part of his ongoing rehabilitation from a long-standing elbow problem of his own. The World Cup winner has been out of action for 10 months and is not expected to fit for action until midway through the summer.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]