Rangers march into Scottish Cup semi-finals with win over Dundee

By Press Association
March 13 2022, 6.13pm
Connor Goldson scored against Dundee (Jane Barlow/PA)
Connor Goldson scored against Dundee (Jane Barlow/PA)

Rangers cruised into the semi-finals of the Scottish Cup with a comfortable 3-0 win over Dundee at the Kilmac Stadium.

Defender Connor Goldson drove the Light Blues ahead in the ninth minute before skipper James Tavernier scored from the penalty spot after 24 minutes and the cinch Premiership’s bottom side had no answer.

Giovanni Van Bronckhorst’s side controlled the rest of the game with substitute Fashion Sakala adding a third with three minutes remaining.

It was the end of a good week for Rangers who beat Aberdeen 1-0 in the league last Saturday before a 3-0 victory over Red Star Belgrade in the first leg of their Europa League last-16 tie at Ibrox on Thursday night.

The Light Blues joined Hearts, Hibernian and the winner of Monday night’s Dundee United versus Celtic tie at Tannadice in the last-four draw.

Dundee, meanwhile, will welcome Rangers on league duty next Sunday where survival points are required.

Matches continue to come thick and fast for Rangers and Van Bronckhorst shuffled his pack following his side’s European exertions. Midfielder Aaron Ramsey made only his second start since arriving on loan from Juventus in January while Jon McLaughlin, Filip Helander and James Sands also came in.

Dundee manager Mark McGhee was serving the last of a six-game touchline ban and had also tested positive for Covid-19.

Assistant Simon Rusk was in charge of the technical area and the home side showed three changes with Lee Ashcroft, Paul McGowan and Danny Mullen returning.

Rangers took their early lead after rampaging defender Calvin Bassey won a corner.

Helander got his head to Tavernier’s delivery and Dark Blues defender Ashcroft cleared the ball on to the crossbar but it bounced back out to Goldson who returned it into the net from 14 yards with a thumping shot.

In the 14th minute Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos missed the target from 12 yards before Harrison Sharp made a fine save from Ramsey’s drive moments later.

Dundee did carve themselves a chance in the 20th minute with Niall McGinn’s free-kick into the packed penalty area but Ashcroft headed wide from six yards and the Taysiders soon found themselves further behind.

When Dundee defender Ryan Sweeney’s block prevented Tavernier progressing any further into the box, referee Steven McLean pointed to the spot and the Rangers captain, who scored with a penalty against Red Star, drove the ball high past Sharp to put the Govan outfit in firm control.

Goldson blocked a shot from Max Anderson but that only inspired the visitors to step up the pressure.

Morelos headed a cross from his captain over the bar then Dundee skipper Jordan McGhee cleared a Ryan Kent volley off the line.

Kemar Roofe and Sakala replaced Morelos and Glen Kamara for the start of the second half, where the first effort came from Tavernier, whose drive from 20 yards escaped the far post.

Rangers kept pressing and probing.

Sakala had a powerful drive beaten away by Sharp, Sweeney cleared a Ramsey shot off the line and Sharp made a good save from Roofe’s left-footed strike.

Sakala had the ball in the net but the offside flag was already up before he put a Roofe cut-back high over the bar.

But when he was played in by fellow substitute Alex Lowry, he rifled the ball low past Sharp to put a truer reflection of the contest on the scoreline.

