Goats meet goats in Manchester and Miami – Sunday’s sporting social By Press Association March 13 2022, 6.41pm Cristiano Ronaldo, Tom Brady, Usain Bolt and David Beckham (Martin Rickett/Adam Davy/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media. Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from March 13. Football Tom Brady was in Manchester. Always a pleasure and a privilege to share some thoughts and ideas with another GOAT… 👏🏽👊🏽 pic.twitter.com/HsFe7UxjQ6— Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) March 13, 2022 Welcome to Theater of Dreams @TomBrady 🐐🏈 #NFL #ManUtd #MVP pic.twitter.com/eVF9K2uO9o— David de Gea (@D_DeGea) March 13, 2022 Another milestone for Cristiano Ronaldo. A compliment from Crouchy. Reminded me of Bergkamp that ! @kaihavertz29— Peter Crouch (@petercrouch) March 13, 2022 Zlatan was on the bike. Ghost rider pic.twitter.com/8PGiTPhM2k— Zlatan Ibrahimović (@Ibra_official) March 13, 2022 An emotional West Ham goal. We love you, Yarma! 😢🥰 pic.twitter.com/KsQ1PUhHRh— West Ham United (@WestHam) March 13, 2022 Massive win. Written in the stars for you @Yarmolenko_7 🇺🇦 pic.twitter.com/sWQkEL5ygC— Michail Antonio (@Michailantonio) March 13, 2022 Important game!!! @yarmolenkoandrey win!!! Very glad for you my brother 🇺🇦✊️ pic.twitter.com/zyFRVon279— Tomáš Souček (@tomassoucek28) March 13, 2022 No one deserve that more than you bro 🙏🏼🔝🇺🇦 pic.twitter.com/oHzoFZ4GE9— Vladimír Coufal (@Coufi5) March 13, 2022 Isaac Hayden was not impressed with the referee at Stamford Bridge. Some performance from the boys against 12 men today. Proud to be associated with the club is an understatement. @NUFC 👏🏾 https://t.co/zEdMx2IHSu— Isaac Hayden (@IsaacHayden65) March 13, 2022 A big win for Leeds. Get in lads buzzing for the important 3 points. Buzzing for Joffy and Rodrigo 🙌🏽 pic.twitter.com/ozu9ZIwLVL— Kalvin Phillips (@Kalvinphillips) March 13, 2022 Former Chelsea club doctor Eva Carneiro called for perspective. Dear football fans with all the love in my heart for what football stands and means, as someone who lived it 24 hrs, consider for one moment your entertainment ‘suffering’ versus loss of life, human suffering, loved ones, home, livelihood, future .. take one moment to imagine… https://t.co/VwW3mwQUAq— Dr Eva Carneiro (@evacarneiro) March 13, 2022 Athletics Usain Bolt linked up with Becks. Always great catch up with #DavidBeckham 💪🏿🙏🏿 pic.twitter.com/Q2Wp1K25e6— Usain St. Leo Bolt (@usainbolt) March 13, 2022 Rugby Union She said yes! 𝕊𝕡𝕠𝕚𝕝𝕖𝕣: ha detto sì ❤️Congratulazioni, siete bellissimi Ottavia #Cestonaro e Marco #Zanon😍#ITAvSCO @SixNationsRugby #insieme #rugbypassioneitaliana pic.twitter.com/k70Sx66Lhb— Italrugby (@Federugby) March 13, 2022 Boxing Eddie Hearn loved the boxing. Still can’t believe it! The greatest sport on Earth! #WoodConlan @DAZNBoxing 🔥 pic.twitter.com/jjpchE59qr— Eddie Hearn (@EddieHearn) March 13, 2022 City Ground here we come! https://t.co/4CBKLyp8fC— Eddie Hearn (@EddieHearn) March 13, 2022 Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from The Courier Fury goes silent and a date to remember – Tuesday’s sporting social Verstappen returns to work and Hearn meets Usyk – Tuesday’s sporting social