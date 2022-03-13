Arsenal handle pressure by beating Brighton to stay clear at top of WSL

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Arsenal handle pressure by beating Brighton to stay clear at top of WSL

By Press Association
March 13 2022, 9.27pm
Arsenal are top of the WSL (Steven Paston/PA)
Arsenal are top of the WSL (Steven Paston/PA)

Stina Blackstenius scored twice as Arsenal restored their five-point lead at the top of the Women’s Super League with a 3-0 win at Brighton on Sunday evening.

The Gunners’ advantage had been cut to two points by Chelsea’s last-gasp 1-0 win over Aston Villa earlier in the day but Jonas Eidevall’s side responded superbly.

Their goals at the Peoples Pension Stadium came in a flurry towards the end of the first half after Blackstenius opened the scoring in the 27th minute.

Stina Blackstenius, right, celebrates
Stina Blackstenius, right, scored twice for Arsenal (Steven Paston/PA)

Beth Mead doubled the advantage seven minutes later and Blackstenius notched the third four minutes before the interval.

Champions Chelsea, after a week of off-field turmoil, kept their hopes alive thanks to a stoppage-time winner from Sam Kerr at Kingsmeadow.

Emma Hayes’ side, who have two games in hand, had chances to go ahead earlier but Hannah Hampton made two brilliant saves to deny both Kerr and Guro Reiten. Remi Allen also went close for the visitors when her curling shot flicked off the post.

Kerr snatched the winner in the late stages after goalkeeper Zecira Musovic launched the ball upfield and the Australian latched onto it and stabbed home.

Caroline Weir’s second-half strike was the difference as Manchester City made it back-to-back league wins by beating Tottenham 1-0.

Weir came close to breaking the deadlock just after half-time when her free-kick rattled the post and Spurs goalkeeper Becky Spencer denied the visitors multiple times in the second half, making decisive punches and saves.

Spencer was called into action again in the 64th minute and parried away Hayley Raso’s cross, but the rebound fell to Weir who bundled the ball into the net.

West Ham moved up to sixth in the table after beating bottom side Birmingham 1-0.

The Hammers struck four minutes before half-time when Katerina Svitkova’s corner found Adriana Leon and she poked home at the back post.

Birmingham had a chance to equalise in the final stages but Veatriki Sarri’s free-kick flew over the bar.

