Emma Raducanu knocked out of Indian Wells following Petra Martic fightback

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Emma Raducanu knocked out of Indian Wells following Petra Martic fightback

By Press Association
March 13 2022, 10.17pm Updated: March 14 2022, 7.11am
Emma Raducanu was beaten on Sunday (Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP)
Emma Raducanu was beaten on Sunday (Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP)

Emma Raducanu missed out on a place in the last 16 at the BNP Paribas Open after losing in the final set to Croatia’s Petra Martic on Sunday.

The US Open champion served for the match in the decider but could not finish the job and bowed out of the Indian Wells tournament as Martic hit back to win 6-7(3) 6-4 7-5.

Britain’s Raducanu, the 11th seed, led 5-4 with a break but Martic reeled off three successive games to prevail in two hours and 46 minutes.

The match had been an eventful one. World number 79 Martic seized the early initiative with a break in the first set but Raducanu quickly turned things around to lead 5-3.

She then had the chance to serve for the opener but it took a tie-break for the 19-year-old to eventually nudge ahead after Martic again responded.

The pair then traded breaks in the second set but Martic went on to draw level after saving a crucial break point en route to holding serve for 5-4.

Martic edged a topsy-turvy encounter
Martic edged a topsy-turvy encounter (Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP)

Martic broke early in the third but Raducanu then won five of the next seven games to move within sight of victory.

Yet there was to be one final twist and Martic, a quarter-finalist four years ago, broke back before going on to take the win.

The Croatian will now face 28th seed Liudmila Samsonova, who beat Danka Kovinic 6-4 7-6.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]