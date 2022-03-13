Andy Murray suffers straight-sets defeat to Alexander Bublik in Indian Wells

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Andy Murray suffers straight-sets defeat to Alexander Bublik in Indian Wells

By Press Association
March 13 2022, 10.31pm Updated: March 14 2022, 4.33am
Andy Murray was beaten in Indian Wells by Alexander Bublik (Mark J Terrill/AP)
Andy Murray exited the BNP Paribas Open at the second-round stage after losing in straight sets to Kazakhstan’s Alexander Bublik.

The former British number one was beaten 7-6 (9) 6-3 in just over two hours in Indian Wells on Sunday.

The three-time grand slam winner had three set-points as a tight first set went to a tie-break but was unable to convert and world number 33 Bublik edged ahead.

The Scot then spurned two break points in the opening game of the second set before being broken himself in the fourth game.

He dug deep to save three break points in the sixth game but could not force his way back into the match and Bublik closed out victory.

Following the defeat, Murray said he wasted too many early opportunities.

“Both of us had some chances in the tie-break, but in the first set I certainly created more of the opportunities and I didn’t take them,” he said.

“He obviously came up with some good serves at times, but I certainly had my chances and against players that play that style of tennis and have obviously big serves and are not easy to break, you need to be ruthless when you get your chances and I just didn’t quite play well enough in those moments today.”

