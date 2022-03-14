On this day in 2004 – Steve Harmison took career-best figures of seven for 12

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Steve Harmison produced a stunning spell of seven for 12 as England bowled out West Indies for 47 in Jamaica on this day in 2004.

The Durham bowler ripped through the hosts’ batting line-up, recording career-best figures, as they collapsed to their lowest ever Test match total, allowing England to seal a 10-wicket victory at Sabina Park.

Harmison, on his way to becoming the top-ranked bowler in the world, sent Chris Gayle, Ramnaresh Sarwan, Shivnarine Chanderpaul, Ridley Jacobs, Tino Best, Adam Sanford and Fidel Edwards back to the pavilion in just 12 overs to swing the match in England’s favour.

#OnThisDay in 2004, the cheapest ever Test match 7-fer was taken at Sabina Park in Kingston, Jamaica! Steve Harmison, took 7/12 in just 12.3 overs – what a spell! pic.twitter.com/hffJ7yvD1K — ICC (@ICC) March 14, 2018

It left Michael Vaughan’s side with a target of just 20, which the captain and Marcus Trescothick knocked off without problems.

The victory set the tone for a dominant series for England, who won 3-0 to complete a first series success in the Caribbean since 1968.

Vaughan’s side were one on the up and peaked 18 months later with a memorable Ashes victory in 2005.

After retiring from cricket Steve Harmison took on a management role at his local football club Ashington (Richard Sellers/PA)

Harmison played an integral part in England’s Ashes triumph on home soil before retiring from Test cricket in 2009.

He was awarded an MBE for services to cricket in 2006 and has also worked as a TV pundit.

In 2015 he was appointed manager of local club Ashington in the ninth tier of English football before resigning two years later.