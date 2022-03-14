Football rumours: Arsenal keen to swoop in for Philippe Coutinho

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Football rumours: Arsenal keen to swoop in for Philippe Coutinho

By Press Association
March 14 2022, 7.25am
Arsenal are reportedly keeping an eye on Aston Villa’s Philippe Coutinho (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Arsenal are reportedly keeping an eye on Aston Villa’s Philippe Coutinho (Gareth Fuller/PA)

What the papers say

Arsenal are believed to be keeping a close eye on Philippe Coutinho‘s situation at Aston Villa. The Daily Mirror – citing Spanish outlet Sport – says Gunners bosses are monitoring Coutinho with a view to making an offer for the 29-year-old forward, who is on loan from Barcelona, if Villa elect not to buy him permanently at the end of the season.

The Daily Express reports Bayer Leverkusen midfielder Florian Wirtz is a wanted man in England, with scouts from Manchester United, Liverpool and Newcastle taking in the 18-year-old’s recent performances. However, any potential trade negotiations have been put on hold after Wirtz suffered a serious knee injury in Sunday’s 1-0 Bundesliga defeat to Cologne.

Crystal Palace v Chelsea – Premier League – Selhurst Park
Chelsea’s Antonio Rudiger is being watched by Manchester United and Newcastle (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Manchester United and Newcastle are also reportedly set to battle it out for both Leeds midfielder Kalvin Phillips and Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger. The Sun, via the Daily Mail, says Phillips could be eager to leave Premier League strugglers Leeds, while Rudiger could be available for free due to the sanctions placed on Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Angel Di Maria: The 34-year-old winger is intent on leaving Paris St Germain this summer, according to AS.

Liverpool v Inter Milan – UEFA Champions League – Round of Sixteen – Second Leg – Anfield
Inter Milan’s Arturo Vidal (Peter Byrne/PA)

Arturo Vidal: Calciomercato reports the 34-year-old midfielder looks set to trade Inter Milan for Flamengo.

Adrien Rabiot: The Italian outlet also says Juventus are willing to sell the 26-year-old midfielder this summer.

