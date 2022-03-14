England facing exit after third straight defeat at Women’s World Cup

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
England facing exit after third straight defeat at Women’s World Cup

By Press Association
March 14 2022, 8.47am
England’s title defence took a heavy blow with their third straight defeat in the Women’s World Cup, losing by three wickets to South Africa (Andrew Cornaga/Photosport/AP)
England’s title defence suffered a heavy blow after they went down to a third straight defeat in the Women’s World Cup following a three-wicket loss to South Africa at Mount Maunganui.

South Africa had not beaten England for over 20 years in a Women’s World Cup, but chased down England’s 235 with four balls remaining.

England will again be left to rue fielding errors, allowing Laura Wolvaardt three lifelines on her way to what proved to be a match-winning 77.

However, after defeats to Australia and the West Indies in the first two matches of the tournament, England now require other results to go their way to have any chance of qualifying for a semi-final spot and maintaining a chance to retain their title.

South Africa were left with 16 needed from the final three overs, and then 10 from 10, despite some clever bowling from Sophie Ecclestone.

Anya Shrubsole then claimed the wicket of Marizanne Kapp but number nine Shabnim Ismail hit a four with her first ball to reduce the rate needed to six from nine and crucially under a run a ball.

Anya Shrubsole
Anya Shrubsole gave England hope with the wicket of Marizanne Kapp (Simon Marper/PA)

Requiring four from the final over, South Africa kept their cool to secure victory with four balls to spare.

England’s fielding had been poor in the World Cup, and was below par again, dropping Wolvaardt on four and 23, and missing a stumping, as she made 77.

It came after Anya Shrubsole’s tidy opening spell as she removed the dangerous Lizelle Lee for just nine.

Amy Jones showed some quick hands to stump Sune Luus as she overbalanced to give Charlie Dean a wicket on her World Cup debut.

Laura Wolvaardt
Laura Wolvaardt was the matchwinner for South Africa (Nick Potts/PA)

Wolvaardt finally fell for 77, caught by Nat Sciver at mid-wicket off the bowling of Kate Cross to leave South Africa 158 for four.

The wicket of Mignon Du Preez followed shortly afterwards, but South Africa kept the run rate up to chase down England’s total.

Earlier, England struggled from the start as Danni Wyatt waved at a wide delivery and found Wolvaardt at point to leave England four for one.

Heather Knight had made just nine before being bowled, with Sciver falling shortly after, in bizarre fashion, hitting it to slip off the back of her bat for just 16 as England slumped to 42 for three.

Jones then finally found some form with the bat after a poor Ashes series, passing 50 for the first time since September in ODI cricket, in a 107-run partnership with Tammy Beaumont (62) before falling for 53.

Sophia Dunkley and Katherine Brunt made useful contributions of 26 and 17 respectively as England reached 235 for nine from their 50 overs.

