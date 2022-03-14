Harry McKirdy boost for Swindon ahead of Sutton showdown

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Swindon will welcome back top scorer Harry McKirdy for the Sky Bet League Two clash with Sutton at the County Ground.

McKirdy has served a two-match ban after picking up 10 bookings and will be a boost to Ben Garner’s attacking options.

Garner has revealed an unnamed player is a doubt following a physical game at the weekend that saw opponents Oldham pick up eight yellow cards.

Louie Barry and Ben Gladwin remain sidelined, alongside long-term injury victims Brandon Cooper, Joe Tomlinson and Jordan Lyden.

Goalkeeper Dean Bouzanis is a doubt for Sutton.

Bouzanis was a late withdrawal against Walsall after pulling up injured during the warm-up so Stuart Nelson will likely continue to deputise.

Donovan Wilson and Harry Beautyman both needed to be replaced before half-time against the Saddlers and will be assessed.

That could mean starts for Omar Bugiel and Rob Milsom, who came on earlier than intended at the Banks’s Stadium.