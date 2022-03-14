Barnsley midfielder Callum Styles earns Hungary call-up

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Barnsley midfielder Callum Styles earns Hungary call-up

By Press Association
March 14 2022, 12.31pm
Barnsley’s Callum Styles qualifies for Hungary through his grandparents (Isaac Parkin/PA).
Barnsley's Callum Styles qualifies for Hungary through his grandparents (Isaac Parkin/PA).

Barnsley midfielder Callum Styles has been called up by Hungary for their friendlies later this month.

The 21-year-old Bury-born player qualifies for Hungary through his grandparents and could make his international debut when the team take on Serbia in Budapest on March 24.

Marco Rossi’s side then face Northern Ireland in Belfast five days later.

Styles said on Barnsley’s official website: “To receive international recognition is one of the biggest honours in football and a proud moment for me and my family.

“I’m really excited to test myself against some of the best players in the world and looking forward to linking up with my teammates and showing what I can do.”

Styles has been with Barnsley since joining from Bury in 2018.

