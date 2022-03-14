Jack Willis returns to England fold after recovering from serious knee injury

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Jack Willis makes his first appearance in an England squad for a year after being included among 34 players to begin preparations for Saturday’s final Guinness Six Nations match against France.

Willis suffered a serious knee injury after being the victim of a ‘crocodile roll’ against Italy in the 2021 Championship and only made his comeback for Wasps last month.

With openside Tom Curry ruled out by a hamstring injury sustained in Saturday’s defeat by Ireland, Willis has the opportunity to challenge for a place in the back row.