Wycombe boss Gareth Ainsworth could name same side against Fleetwood

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Wycombe boss Gareth Ainsworth could name an unchanged team for Tuesday’s clash with Fleetwood.

Wanderers have put a bad spell behind them with seven points from their last three games and had the better of a goalless draw against leaders Rotherham at the weekend.

Jordan Obita sat out that one through illness, with Joe Jacobson returning to the side.

Curtis Thompson has been Wycombe’s only injury absentee in recent weeks after suffering a knee injury against Cheltenham last month.

Fleetwood are likely to be without Danny Andrew.

The defender was forced off through injury early on in Saturday’s defeat by Burton – the Cod Army’s fourth loss in a row.

Defender Zak Jules and forward Joe Garner are both available after suspension but injuries remain a problem.

Josh Harrop, Jordan Rossiter, Daniel Batty, Brad Halliday, Ellis Harrison and Harrison Holgate have all been in the treatment room recently.