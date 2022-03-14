Jamie Devitt a doubt for Carlisle’s clash with Newport

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Carlisle midfielder Jamie Devitt is a doubt for Tuesday’s Sky Bet League Two home clash with Newport.

The Cumbrians’ 2-1 win over Northampton on Saturday saw Devitt go off just after the hour mark due to a hamstring issue.

Gime Toure and Kelvin Mellor have been nearing returns, while Joel Senior continues to recover from knee surgery.

Carlisle have won all four of their matches since Paul Simpson’s return as manager last month.

Newport are assessing Jake Cain and Aaron Lewis ahead of the trip to Brunton Park.

Midfielder Cain came off in the first half of Saturday’s 2-0 win at Stevenage because of a rib issue.

Defender Lewis was then withdrawn at the interval having suffered a gash to his thigh that required stitches.

County already had Oli Cooper, Josh Pask, Robbie Willmott, Courtney Baker-Richardson, Courtney Senior and Priestley Farquharson in the treatment room.