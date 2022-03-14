Exeter could turn to Cheick Diabate if Sam Stubbs misses out against Crawley

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Exeter could make changes for the visit of Crawley as they play a fourth game in 11 days on Tuesday night.

Defender Cheick Diabate has not featured since February but returned to the bench for the Grecians’ goalless draw with Salford at the weekend and may play some part against the Reds.

Diabate could replace Sam Stubbs, who felt some tightness in his hamstring over the weekend.

Striker Sam Nombe was also forced off with a hamstring issue in that game and is unlikely to feature.

John Yems will be back on the touchline after serving a three-match ban for using abusive and insulting words towards a match official last month.

Winger James Tilley will be hoping to start after coming off the bench in the last two league games.

Owen Gallacher came on midway through the second half of Saturday’s 4-1 defeat to Port Vale but then left the field with a head injury and is unlikely to be involved.

Tony Craig and Ludwig Francillette were also substituted due to injury and will be assessed ahead of the match.