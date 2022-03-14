No new worries for Port Vale ahead of Mansfield clash

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Port Vale appear to have no fresh injury problems ahead of Tuesday’s Sky Bet League Two home clash with Mansfield.

Vale defender James Gibbons is out due to ankle ligament damage suffered earlier this month.

Defender Dan Jones (hamstring) and goalkeeper Lucas Covolan (back) are also sidelined, along with skipper Tom Conlon, who is recovering from Achilles surgery.

Tenth-placed Vale won 4-1 at home against Crawley on Saturday, bouncing back from the 1-0 defeat at Colchester that was their first loss in 10 outings.

Mansfield – one place higher in the table – have doubts over three players who picked up injuries in the 3-2 loss at Tranmere last Friday.

One is forward Lucas Akins, who came off early due to a hamstring issue and is deemed by boss Nigel Clough as the least likely of the trio to be involved on Tuesday.

Midfielder Stephen Quinn and defender Farrend Rawson are the others, having suffered an ankle issue and received a blow to the face respectively.

The Stags had been unbeaten in 14 league games prior to the Tranmere match.