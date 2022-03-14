Ollie Robinson edges closer to proving fitness for second Test in Barbados

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Ollie Robinson edges closer to proving fitness for second Test in Barbados

By Press Association
March 14 2022, 4.01pm Updated: March 14 2022, 6.33pm
Ollie Robinson is bidding to prove his fitness for the second Test (Jason O’Brien/PA)
Ollie Robinson moved one step closer to proving his fitness for England’s second Test against the West Indies with a long bowling session at the Kensington Oval.

Robinson was ruled out of the series-opening draw in Antigua after suffering back spasms in the warm-up match but interim head coach Paul Collingwood described his subsequent progress as “really positive” over the weekend.

The 28-year-old effectively underwent an extended fitness test on Monday, bowling two spells and working up towards full pace in an attempt to recreate match conditions.

England will keenly monitor how the Sussex seamer reacts and it is likely he will be asked to back-up his work with another session before any decision is made over his participation on Wednesday.

Robinson would certainly play if considered fully fit but, having pulled up mid-match on a couple of separate occasions this winter, England need to be certain he can get through the game.

With Chris Woakes and Craig Overton sending down 39 and 42 overs respectively at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, some rotation would be preferable.

Mark Wood has no chance of playing due to the elbow injury he sustained in Antigua, and could yet be ruled out of the final Test in Grenada too, so a debut for Lancashire’s Saqib Mahmood may also be on the cards.

While unable to touch the express speeds Wood is capable of, Mahmood is the quickest option currently available and has been on the cusp of selection on a handful of occasions.

Woakes, Overton and Jack Leach, who all bowled an extra share following Wood’s injury, were all resting up on Monday.

One welcome addition to practice was Jofra Archer, who is currently living in Barbados at the family home. The World Cup winner has not played for England in almost a year due to his own recurring elbow problems and aborted his first-class comeback for Sussex 10 months ago.

His right arm was heavily strapped but he was able to bowl at encouraging speeds and discuss his efforts with bowling coach Jon Lewis as part of his long-term rehabilitation.

There is no clear cut time-frame around his return to action but a gradual reintegration around the Vitality Blast in May is thought most likely.

Also absent for very different reasons are James Anderson and Stuart Broad, who were left out of the squad to allow others the step out of their considerable shadows.

Stuart Broad (left) and James Anderson
England’s new-ball struggles in Antigua meant there was plenty of discussion about their omission, but the man who was ultimately responsible for that call, interim managing director Sir Andrew Strauss, remains content with it.

“I think the reaction was entirely predictable. You don’t do these things worried about what the reaction is, you do it because you think it’s the right thing to do,” he said.

“I think it’s great to see Matt Fisher and Saqib Mahmood as part of the England set-up. I think we’re learning about them all the time and they’re getting more and more comfortable in this group and, as we said right at the start, it’s forced some of our senior players to have slightly different roles.

“It’s early days, but the feedback I’m getting from the dressing room is that they’re accepting the challenge as a group of not having those senior players involved. We didn’t get the result we wanted in Antigua, but there were a lot of positives coming out of it. I thought in terms of attitude, the willingness to do the hard graft, the spirit and togetherness were there to see.”

