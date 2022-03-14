Bradley Dack could get more game time when Blackburn face Derby

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Bradley Dack could get more action as Blackburn host Derby in the Sky Bet Championship.

The forward made his first appearance in a year when he appeared as a 70th-minute substitute in the weekend defeat at Bristol City.

Ryan Nyambe and Tayo Edun are back in training but the visit of the Rams comes too soon.

Daniel Ayala, Ben Brereton Diaz, Deyovaisio Zeefuik and Dilan Markanday also remain on the sidelines.

Derby have no fresh injury concerns as they chase points in their battle against relegation.

Manager Wayne Rooney made just one change for the weekend’s loss to Bournemouth with Lee Buchanan coming in for Festy Ebosele.

He must now consider whether to freshen up his side with games running out.

Veteran forward Colin Kazim-Richards would offer an experienced option having come off the bench at the Vitality Stadium but Kamil Jozwiak is no longer available after completing his move to MLS side Charlotte FC.