Sam Nicholson closing in on Bristol Rovers return

Bristol Rovers could be boosted by the return of forward Sam Nicholson for the Sky Bet League Two clash with Colchester.

Nicholson has been out since the defeat to Newport earlier this month to rest a leg injury but manager Joey Barton said last week the 27-year-old was days away from a return.

Left-back Trevor Clarke is also back into contention following a groin problem and was an unused substitute in Saturday’s 3-0 win over Harrogate.

Defender Alfie Kilgour, midfielder Josh Grant and back-up goalkeeper Anssi Jaakkola are all out.

Owura Edwards should retain his place as he scored one and made another in his return to the Colchester line-up in the 3-1 win over Scunthorpe.

The 20-year-old winger was replaced late on but suffered no ill effects.

Long-term injury concern Ryan Clampin remains sidelined with his troublesome knee.

There are no other new injury concerns for Wayne Brown’s side.