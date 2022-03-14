Sam Nicholson closing in on Bristol Rovers return

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Sam Nicholson closing in on Bristol Rovers return

By Press Association
March 14 2022, 4.35pm
Sam Nicholson could return for Bristol Rovers (Nick Potts/PA)
Sam Nicholson could return for Bristol Rovers (Nick Potts/PA)

Bristol Rovers could be boosted by the return of forward Sam Nicholson for the Sky Bet League Two clash with Colchester.

Nicholson has been out since the defeat to Newport earlier this month to rest a leg injury but manager Joey Barton said last week the 27-year-old was days away from a return.

Left-back Trevor Clarke is also back into contention following a groin problem and was an unused substitute in Saturday’s 3-0 win over Harrogate.

Defender Alfie Kilgour, midfielder Josh Grant and back-up goalkeeper Anssi Jaakkola are all out.

Owura Edwards should retain his place as he scored one and made another in his return to the Colchester line-up in the 3-1 win over Scunthorpe.

The 20-year-old winger was replaced late on but suffered no ill effects.

Long-term injury concern Ryan Clampin remains sidelined with his troublesome knee.

There are no other new injury concerns for Wayne Brown’s side.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier