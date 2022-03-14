Luke Matheson suspended for Scunthorpe’s clash with fellow strugglers Barrow

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

League Two basement boys Scunthorpe will be without Luke Matheson for the visit of Barrow to the Sands Venue Stadium.

On-loan defender Matheson is suspended after being sent off for two bookable offences in Saturday’s 3-1 loss to Colchester.

The Iron have Lewis Thompson, Ross Millen, Mason O’Malley and Tom Pugh out injured.

Keith Hill’s men are 10 points adrift of safety with only one win secured since the turn of the year.

Barrow are in 21st position, three points above the relegation places.

They remain without defender Connor Brown, who underwent hernia surgery prior to last weekend’s 0-0 draw at Rochdale.

That result was a fifth draw in seven matches for Mark Cooper’s men.

Their last win was a 1-0 victory at Northampton on February 1.