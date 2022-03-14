Barnsley sweat on fitness of Callum Styles and Aaron Leya Iseka

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Barnsley boss Poya Asbaghi will make late judgements on Callum Styles and Aaron Leya Iseka before their Sky Bet Championship fixture against Bristol City on Tuesday evening.

Midfielder Styles – surprisingly called up on Monday by Hungary, whom he qualifies for through his grandparents – was absent for last Saturday’s 1-1 draw against Fulham due to a knock and is a doubt to face the Robins.

So too is Belgian striker Iseka after a setback in his recovery, having been sidelined for more than a month.

Fellow forwards Victor Adeboyejo and Cauley Woodrow miss out because of injury.

Tomas Kalas is once again a doubt for Bristol City.

Kalas was sidelined for his side’s 1-0 win at Blackburn last weekend because of knee and groin issues, so Robbie Cundy filled the vacancy at centre-half, starting for the first time for the club in nearly three years.

George Tanner (hamstring), Callum O’Dowda (knee) and Andy King (hamstring) remain sidelined.

Han-Noah Massengo may come into the centre of midfield if Nigel Pearson elects to change a winning line-up.