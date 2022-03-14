Barnsley sweat on fitness of Callum Styles and Aaron Leya Iseka

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Barnsley sweat on fitness of Callum Styles and Aaron Leya Iseka

By Press Association
March 14 2022, 5.15pm
Callum Styles is a doubt for Barnsley (Isaac Parkin/PA)
Barnsley boss Poya Asbaghi will make late judgements on Callum Styles and Aaron Leya Iseka before their Sky Bet Championship fixture against Bristol City on Tuesday evening.

Midfielder Styles – surprisingly called up on Monday by Hungary, whom he qualifies for through his grandparents – was absent for last Saturday’s 1-1 draw against Fulham due to a knock and is a doubt to face the Robins.

So too is Belgian striker Iseka after a setback in his recovery, having been sidelined for more than a month.

Fellow forwards Victor Adeboyejo and Cauley Woodrow miss out because of injury.

Tomas Kalas is once again a doubt for Bristol City.

Kalas was sidelined for his side’s 1-0 win at Blackburn last weekend because of knee and groin issues, so Robbie Cundy filled the vacancy at centre-half, starting for the first time for the club in nearly three years.

George Tanner (hamstring), Callum O’Dowda (knee) and Andy King (hamstring) remain sidelined.

Han-Noah Massengo may come into the centre of midfield if Nigel Pearson elects to change a winning line-up.

