Sheffield Wednesday have Dominic Iorfa in contention for Accrington clash

By Press Association
March 14 2022, 5.25pm
Dominic Iorfa is back in contention for Sheffield Wednesday (Martin Rickett/PA)
Dominic Iorfa is back in contention for Sheffield Wednesday (Martin Rickett/PA)

Dominic Iorfa is pushing for more game time as Sheffield Wednesday host Accrington in Sky Bet League One.

Iorfa played the final 32 minutes of Saturday’s 6-0 thrashing of Cambridge, just his second appearance after a three-month lay-off, and could again be involved after manager Darren Moore suggested some rotation might be necessary.

Chey Dunkley, who featured in a behind-closed-doors friendly last week, is nearing a return from a long-term hamstring injury.

Harlee Dean, Josh Windass, Nathaniel Mendez-Laing and Olamide Shodipo are also back in training.

Accrington are without defender Mitch Clark and midfielder Tommy Leigh through suspension.

Clark sits out the final part of a three-match ban, while Leigh begins a suspension of the same length for his dismissal against Charlton on Saturday.

Forward Josh Woods (foot) and defender Jay Rich-Baghuelou (knee) will again be checked having missed out at the weekend.

The game may come too soon for midfielder John O’Sullivan (ankle).

