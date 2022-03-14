Paul Glatzel and Kieron Morris doubts for Tranmere ahead of Harrogate clash

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Paul Glatzel and Kieron Morris are doubts for Tranmere ahead of Tuesday’s Sky Bet League Two match at home to Harrogate.

Forward Glatzel, who is on loan from Liverpool, came off early in the second half of the 3-2 win over Mansfield on Friday because of a hamstring issue.

That was with midfielder Morris having already been forced off by injury just before the half-hour mark.

Jay Spearing and Nicky Maynard are being assessed as they step up their respective recoveries.

Harrogate lost Brahima Diarra to injury early in their 3-0 loss at Bristol Rovers on Saturday.

And the on-loan midfielder has returned to parent club Huddersfield to undergo a scan.

Boss Simon Weaver has also reported defender Lewis Page looks set to be out until the end of the season having sustained an injury of his own.

Will Smith remains unavailable due to the illness that kept him out of the Bristol Rovers game, but it is hoped that Simon Power will be available after a fever.