Andy Carroll pushing to start when West Brom face Fulham

West Brom boss Steve Bruce has no fresh injury problems ahead of Tuesday night’s Sky Bet Championship showdown with leaders Fulham.

Striker Andy Carroll will hope for a return to the starting line-up after coming off the bench to score his first goal for the club and secure a 2-2 home draw with Huddersfield on Friday evening.

Matt Phillips and Daryl Dike are still missing, but Bruce is confident of imminent returns for both.

Phillips, who has been out with a fractured toe since the end of January, is expected to return to training at the end of this week, while Dike could make the squad for Saturday’s trip to Bristol City.

Fulham head coach Marco Silva will make late decisions on Tim Ream and Neeskens Kebano.

Defender Ream suffered a gash to his head in Saturday’s 1-1 draw at Barnsley and Michael Hector is standing by in case he does not recover in time.

Winger Kebano missed the trip to South Yorkshire with a hamstring problem and will be assessed.

Silva otherwise has no new selection problems, although Anthony Knockaert is likely to miss out through illness.