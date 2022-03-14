Andy Carroll pushing to start when West Brom face Fulham

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Andy Carroll pushing to start when West Brom face Fulham

By Press Association
March 14 2022, 5.47pm
West Brom’s Andy Carroll will hope for a return to the starting line-up against Fulham (Mike Egerton/PA)
West Brom’s Andy Carroll will hope for a return to the starting line-up against Fulham (Mike Egerton/PA)

West Brom boss Steve Bruce has no fresh injury problems ahead of Tuesday night’s Sky Bet Championship showdown with leaders Fulham.

Striker Andy Carroll will hope for a return to the starting line-up after coming off the bench to score his first goal for the club and secure a 2-2 home draw with Huddersfield on Friday evening.

Matt Phillips and Daryl Dike are still missing, but Bruce is confident of imminent returns for both.

Phillips, who has been out with a fractured toe since the end of January, is expected to return to training at the end of this week, while Dike could make the squad for Saturday’s trip to Bristol City.

Fulham head coach Marco Silva will make late decisions on Tim Ream and Neeskens Kebano.

Defender Ream suffered a gash to his head in Saturday’s 1-1 draw at Barnsley and Michael Hector is standing by in case he does not recover in time.

Winger Kebano missed the trip to South Yorkshire with a hamstring problem and will be assessed.

Silva otherwise has no new selection problems, although Anthony Knockaert is likely to miss out through illness.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier