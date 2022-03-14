Jeremie Bela in line for Birmingham return against Middlesbrough

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Sport

Jeremie Bela in line for Birmingham return against Middlesbrough

By Press Association
March 14 2022, 5.57pm
Jeremie Bela could return for Birmingham when they play Middlesbrough (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Jeremie Bela could return for Birmingham when they play Middlesbrough (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Jeremie Bela is likely to be available for Birmingham when Middlesbrough visit St Andrew’s on Tuesday.

The Angolan forward sat out the victory over Bristol City and draw against Hull because of illness but is expected to return as Blues attempt to extended their unbeaten run to three Sky Bet Championship matches.

Defender Maxime Colin is also very close to a return, but Tuesday’s match might come too soon.

Troy Deeney and George Friend remain sidelined, though, with the latter not now expected back until next month after undergoing surgery on his knee.

Anfernee Dijksteel may return for Middlesbrough.

The central defender missed last week’s defeat at Sheffield United and the weekend draw at Millwall because of illness, but it is anticipated he will be back in the reckoning in the midlands.

Midfielder James Lea Siliki and striker Andraz Sporar were also absent at Millwall because of illness, but Boro boss Chris Wilder was keeping his cards close to his chest when asked whether they will return.

Wilder will otherwise have the same squad available to him, as midfielder Martin Payero continues his recovery from an ankle problem.

