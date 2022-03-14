Lee Tomlin return would increase the options for Michael Flynn and Walsall

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

It remains to be seen whether Lee Tomlin has any involvement when Walsall host Sky Bet League Two strugglers Oldham on Tuesday.

The 33-year-old forward was not part of the squad for Saturday’s 1-0 win over Sutton due to illness.

Reece Devine and Zak Mills look set to still be unavailable, and Rory Holden is on the long-term casualty list.

The 16th-placed Saddlers have secured 11 points from six games since Michael Flynn was appointed as boss last month.

Oldham will be without Jordan Clarke for the trip to the Banks’s Stadium.

The defender serves a suspension after being sent off for two bookable offences in the 1-0 loss at Swindon on Saturday.

The Latics have Junior Luamba (hamstring) and Mike Fondop (groin) on the sidelines.

John Sheridan’s men are currently three points adrift of safety in 23rd, with two games in hand over 22nd-placed Stevenage.