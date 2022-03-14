Shaun Whalley will hope for more minutes when Morecambe visit Shrewsbury

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Shrewsbury have no fresh injury concerns as they host Morecambe in Sky Bet League One.

Forward Shaun Whalley will hope for more minutes after making his return from injury as a late substitute in Saturday’s loss to Oxford.

Whalley had been sidelined for four months with a thigh problem.

Midfielder David Davis has been ruled out for the remainder of the season with an ankle injury.

Morecambe are likely to be without a number of players after Adam Phillips and Shane McLoughlin were added to the injury list at the weekend.

The pair both suffered knocks in the 3-1 loss to Cheltenham, joining Aaron Wildig and Rhys Bennett on the sidelines.

Cole Stockton is also a doubt after being unable to train due to illness.

Manager Derek Adams, who is still awaiting the first win of his second spell in charge, should be back on the bench after serving a touchline ban.