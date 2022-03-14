U-turns, a driver, and looking ahead to races – Monday’s sporting social

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from March 14.

Football

Illan Meslier was keen to join Leeds’ celebrations.

Peter Crouch was impressed with Jamie Redknapp’s acting.

Superb performance from Redknapp 😂 — Peter Crouch (@petercrouch) March 14, 2022

Happy 43rd birthday to Nicolas Anelka.

Declan Rice was happy with his weekend’s work.

Gridiron

Tom Brady announced a retirement U-turn.

These past two months I’ve realized my place is still on the field and not in the stands. That time will come. But it’s not now. I love my teammates, and I love my supportive family. They make it all possible. I’m coming back for my 23rd season in Tampa. Unfinished business LFG pic.twitter.com/U0yhRKVKVm — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) March 13, 2022

Which pleased Conor McGregor.

Champions come back stronger and better! Love the sport and it shows! Tom Brady – thank you for the Irish spirit and the big news! ❤️☘️ @TomBrady pic.twitter.com/kGZ4I0qXU4 — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) March 14, 2022

Cricket

Sam Billings headed for India.

England lost again at the World Cup.

Pat Cummins basked in a strong day for Australia.

Boxing

FAO Eddie Hearn.

Taekwondo

Jade Jones was ready to go.

A weekend of rest and recovery 💆‍♀️ back to it today with a renewed focus and with the batteries fully recharged 🔋#MondayMotivation pic.twitter.com/Qf6Lzex097 — Jade Jones (@jadejonestkd) March 14, 2022

Golf

A memorable moment for Shane Lowry.

And playing partner Ian Poulter.

When you remember drinks are on @ShaneLowryGolf after his ace on 17 yesterday🎯😉@TomHolland1996 🕸 pic.twitter.com/MqYWYvp2Zz — Ian Poulter (@IanJamesPoulter) March 14, 2022

And another!

HOLE-IN-ONE HOVLAND 🔥 Ace on the par-3 8th. pic.twitter.com/Y7bOJMyfut — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) March 14, 2022

Formula One

Strike a pose, lads.

I’m not just a driver, but I’m definitely sticking to it, don’t worry… @VanityFair pic.twitter.com/19Jb0fH5hG — Lando Norris (@LandoNorris) March 14, 2022

Race director Charlie Whiting was remembered, three years on.

Remembering a passionate, dedicated, and dearly-missed character of the paddock Three years on, and Charlie Whiting's enormous contribution to F1 is still felt#F1 pic.twitter.com/vRo1DIWNmV — Formula 1 (@F1) March 14, 2022

Countdown to the opening race of the season.

Rugby Union

Happy 28th birthday to Scotland lock Jonny Gray.